Nordic Nanovector to present at Carnegie's upcoming Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021

OSLO, Norway, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Interim CEO, Dr Lars Nieba will present a corporate overview, via live webcast, and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Carnegie's upcoming Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021, taking place 9-12 March 2021.

Presentations details are as follows:

Carnegie Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021

Date: Friday, 12 March 2021

Time: 12:00 (noon) - 12:30 CET

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com