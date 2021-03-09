SMI 10’824 -0.1%  SPI 13’581 0.1%  Dow 31’802 1.0%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1090 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’781 0.5%  Gold 1’707 1.3%  Bitcoin 50’355 2.9%  Dollar 0.9309 -0.6%  Öl 69.1 1.5% 

Nordic Nanovector ASA Aktie [Valor: 24910414 / ISIN: NO0010597883]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.03.2021 12:24:00

Nordic Nanovector to present at Carnegie's upcoming Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021

Nordic Nanovector ASA
2.61 CHF 6.48%

OSLO, Norway, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Interim CEO, Dr Lars Nieba will present a corporate overview, via live webcast, and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Carnegie's upcoming Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021, taking place 9-12 March 2021.

Presentations details are as follows:

Carnegie Nordic Virtual Healthcare Seminar 2021
Date: Friday, 12 March 2021
Time: 12:00 (noon) - 12:30 CET

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-carnegie-s-upcoming-nordic-virtual-healthcare-seminar-2021,c3303000

For further information, please contact:                            

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

 

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Nordic Nanovector ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten