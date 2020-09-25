Nordic Nanovector ASA - Tranche 2 share capital increase registered

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 25 September 2020 regarding the successful completion of Nordic Nanovector ASA's (OSE: NANO) (the "Company") private placement of new shares (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is divided into two tranches, as further explained in the stock exchange announcements on 23 September 2020.

The share capital increase pertaining to the 6,378,320 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, to be issued in tranche 2 (the "Tranche 2 Shares") has been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") on 25 September 2020, and the Company's share capital has been increased with NOK 1,275,664 through the issuance of the Tranche 2 Shares.

Listing and trading of the Tranche 2 Shares is conditional upon the approval of a listing prospectus (the "Prospectus") by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. The approval of the Prospectus is expected on or about 25 September and the Prospectus will be published on or about 28 September 2020. The Tranche 2 Shares is expected to be delivered to the investors on a delivery versus payment basis on 30 September 2020.

Following registration of the share capital increase related to the Tranche 2 Shares in the NRBE, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 14,508,052.40, divided into 72,540,262 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

The share capital increase pertaining to the 6,850,350 new shares to be issued in tranche 1 is expected to be registered in the NRBE on or about 30 September 2020.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

