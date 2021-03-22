Nordic Nanovector ASA: Prospectus approved

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements on 23 February 2021 where Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") announced that the Company had carried out a successful private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 361 million (the "Private Placement") through the placement of 15,878,122 new shares in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20 at a subscription price of NOK 22.75 per share, as well as the stock exchange announcement published on 22 March 2021 regarding the resolution by the Company's board of directors to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 539,856 through the issuance of up to 2,699,280 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20, at a subscription price of NOK 22.75 per share (the "Offer Shares") in connection with the subsequent repair offering (the "Repair Offering").

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has reviewed and approved the Company's prospectus regarding the listing of the shares in the Private Placement and the Repair Offering (the "Prospectus").

ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Carnegie AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as managers for the Private Placement and Repair Offering (the "Managers"). Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

The Prospectus will be made available at www.nordicnanovector.com, www.abgsc.no, www.carnegie.se/en/no/ and on www.dnb.no/emisjoner. The Prospectus, including the subscription form, will also be available at the offices of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

