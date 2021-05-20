SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1015 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’875 0.3%  Bitcoin 35’700 5.9%  Dollar 0.9038 0.0%  Öl 67.0 0.4% 

Nordic Nanovector ASA Aktie [Valor: 24910414 / ISIN: NO0010597883]
20.05.2021 08:16:00

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2021 Results Presentation and Webcast

Nordic Nanovector ASA
2.87 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OSLO, Norway, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that it will report its results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, 26 May 2021.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will be webcast live the same day at 8:30am CET.

The webcast can be accessed from www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media and a recording will also be available on this page after the event.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2021 from 7:00am CEST the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--invitation-to-first-quarter-2021-results-presentation-and-webcast,c3350114

 

﻿

