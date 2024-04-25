Nordic Fibreboard AS notification of voluntary takeover offer

A shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS ("NFB"), NFB Pärnu Holdings OÜ ("Offeror”), has on 25 April 2024 announced a voluntary takeover offer for acquisition of all shares of NFB not yet belonging to the Offeror or persons associated with the Offeror with the purchase price of EUR 0.944 per share ("Purchase Price”) on terms and conditions set out in the takeover offer. As of the date of this notice, the Offeror owns 1,750,135 NFB shares that amounts to 38.9% of all NFB shares. In addition, the beneficial owner and holder of 100% shareholding (directly 50% and indirectly 50%) of the Offeror, Joakim Johan Helenius, owns directly 40,000 and indirectly 421,320 NFB shares i.e. altogether 2,211,455 NFB shares that amounts to 49.15% of all NFB shares.

The period for accepting the offer commenced at 10:00 (Estonian time) on 25 April 2024 and will last until 16:00 (Estonian time) on 23 May 2024.

Shareholders wishing to accept the offer must act according to the procedure specified in the takeover prospectus and accept the offer via its securities account operator by 16:00 on 23 May 2024 at the latest. The Purchase Price shall be paid in cash and the shares shall be transferred to the Offeror on 27 May 2024.

The specific conditions of the takeover offer are set out in the prospectus and notice of the takeover offer.

Enel Äkke

Nordic Fibreboard AS

Member of Management Board

enel.akke@nordicfibreboard.com