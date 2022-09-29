Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.09.2022 14:27:25

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Sale of Suezmax tanker (2003 built)

Nordic American Tankers
3.17 USD -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

Thursday, September 29, 2022

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Today we have entered into a sales agreement for a 2003-built suezmax tanker. The price is $21 million net to NAT. The vessel will be delivered to its new owner in 4Q 2022. The cash proceeds will be used to reduce our debt. A NAT objective is to become debt free as was the case earlier.

The buyer is a major international energy company.

As advised the investor market earlier this week, I purchased shares in NAT, and my son, Alexander Hansson, NAT Board Member, has also lately continued to accumulate shares.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder group in Nordic American Tankers.

NAT has paid dividend for 100 consecutive quarters. The dividend policy is steadfast.

The market for our ships remains firm.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.                                          


 
Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Limited 

 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "forecast,” "project,” "plan,” "potential,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "expect,” "pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                               

 

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 72 41 71     

 

www.nat.bm 


