Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT board member Alexander Hansson

Dear Shareholders and Investors,





Alexander Hansson, Board member in Nordic American Tankers Ltd and son of Herbjorn Hansson, the NAT Founder,Chairman and CEO, has today bought 50,000 share in NAT at $1.8564 per share.

Following the transaction, Alexander Hansson privately owns 1,035,000 shares in Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

As in the past, the Hansson family is the largest private shareholder in NAT.

Alexander Hansson commented: "Uncertain times are normally good for our tankers. The recent set-back in stock markets is a good opportunity to accumulate shares”





Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson

Founder, Chairman & CEO