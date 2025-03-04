Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’032 -1.0%  SPI 17’185 -1.0%  Dow 42’778 -1.0%  DAX 22’492 -2.8%  Euro 0.9372 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’407 -2.4%  Gold 2’911 0.6%  Bitcoin 75’191 -2.7%  Dollar 0.8904 -0.8%  Öl 70.5 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swisscom874251Kühne + Nagel International2523886NVIDIA994529
Top News
Porsche-Aktie verliert dennoch: Mehrheit von Varta-Tochter übernommen
Plug Power-Aktie knickt ein: Plug Power verbucht mehr Verluste
NVIDIA-Aktie, Super Micro & Co. mit herben Verlusten: Handelskrieg tobt
Palantir-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Wie Anleger von der Korrektur profitieren können
So schätzen die Analysten die BMW-Aktie im Februar 2025 ein
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Nordic American Tankers Aktie [Valor: 415309 / ISIN: BMG657731060]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
04.03.2025 15:39:37

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson buys more shares

Nordic American Tankers
2.30 EUR -1.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

Tuesday, March 4, 2025


 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 100,000 shares at $2.45 per share. He is now holding 4,100,000 shares.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns 8,650,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.

For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.


 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                        www.nat.bm

 

 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "forecast,” "project,” "plan,” "potential,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "expect,” "pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


Analysen zu Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:55 Sika – Gewinner der Trump-Zollpolitik?
12:52 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) mit Lock-In auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, UniCredit SpA
09:21 SG-Marktüberblick: 04.03.2025
09:09 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
07:21 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neue Rekorde zum Monatsbeginn
01:00 Is Oil Implied Volatility Set to Surge on OPEC+, Automotive Revolution?
03.03.25 Logo WHS Trump, Bitcoin & die Märkte. Wochenausblick Börse für DAX, Dow & Aktien (Nvidia, Strategy,...)
28.02.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
26.02.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: SAP, Dollarama & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’589.56 19.80 UBSKMU
Short 13’912.71 13.26 BTTSBU
Short 14’389.34 8.95 UDYBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’032.40 04.03.2025 15:38:03
Long 12’540.00 19.83
Long 12’252.17 13.90 B4OSIU
Long 11’740.00 8.94
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Über 100.000 US Dollar bis zum Ende der Woche?
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat
Zoll-Schock: SMI tiefer -- DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinig
VW-Aktie im Blick: Was Analysten von der Volkswagen-Aktie erwarten
EVOTEC-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: EVOTEC sichert sich zweistelligen Millionenbetrag von Bristol Myers Squibb
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: So geht es mit dem BTC Preis weiter
NVIDIA-Aktie, Super Micro & Co. mit herben Verlusten: Handelskrieg tobt
Ethereum fällt auf 2.000 US-Dollar: 4 Gründe für den Kursrutsch – droht jetzt der Mega-Crash?
Lindt-Aktie weit im Plus: Lindt & Sprüngli baut Profitabilität weiter aus
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Siemens-Sparte in China abgeschlossen - Ausbau von Werken in den USA

Top-Rankings

Elliotts Top-Aktien: So sah das Paul Singer-Depot im vierten Quartal aus
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer, der sich einen Ruf ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Februar 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Februar 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Februar 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Februar 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten