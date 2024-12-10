Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson buys more shares

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’675 -0.7%  SPI 15’561 -0.7%  Dow 44’282 -0.3%  DAX 20’355 0.0%  Euro 0.9269 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’968 -0.4%  Gold 2’688 1.1%  Bitcoin 86’348 0.8%  Dollar 0.8820 0.4%  Öl 72.0 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204ABB1222171Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
S&P 500-Papier Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Apple von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Oracle-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Oracle von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pfizer von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nordic American Tankers Aktie [Valor: 415309 / ISIN: BMG657731060]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.12.2024 16:03:07

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson buys more shares

Nordic American Tankers
2.70 USD 1.50%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

 

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,


Non-Executive Vice Chairman of NAT, Alexander Hansson, has today bought 50,000 shares at $2.6932 per share. He is now holding 3,600,000 shares.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family owns an aggregate of 8,050,000 shares – being the largest private shareholder group in the company.


 For contacts, please see at the end of this communication.

  

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                        www.nat.bm

 

 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "forecast,” "project,” "plan,” "potential,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "expect,” "pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 