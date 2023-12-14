Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'324 1.2%  SPI 14'797 1.5%  Dow 37'090 1.4%  DAX 16'877 0.7%  Euro 0.9489 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'573 1.0%  Gold 2'035 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'537 0.4%  Dollar 0.8681 -0.4%  Öl 75.5 1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Lonza1384101Sika41879292Tesla11448018
Top News
Meta-Aktie vorbörslich höher: EU-Start von Metas Kurznachrichtendienst Threads
Darum kann der Euro seine deutlichen Vortagsgewinne ausbauen - Auch zum Franken höher
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln
ALSO-Aktie mit klaren Gewinnen: ALSO kündigt Abgang von Beate Flamm an
Swiss Re-Aktie rutscht ab: Swiss Re kauft britischen Spezialisten für die Erforschung von Wasserrisiken
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Nordic American Tankers Aktie [Valor: 415309 / ISIN: BMG657731060]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.12.2023 12:50:26

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Greetings for the Season

finanzen.net zero Nordic American Tankers-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nordic American Tankers
3.83 USD 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

Thursday, December 14, 2023

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

 

As we are approaching the end of the year, we enjoy a solid market, the best we have seen for decades.

The last year has once again proven that our fleet of versatile Suezmax tankers is the right equipment for changing geopolitical circumstances.

For information about NAT, our fleet and our strategy, please visit our website: www.nat.bm 

On behalf of my colleagues and me, we would like to wish our shareholders, customers and friends all the best for this upcoming season.

We consider you all as part of the NAT family, and we are grateful for your support.

When going into 2024, we see good prospects for our fleet.

 

Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm   

 

 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe,” "anticipate,” "intend,” "estimate,” "forecast,” "project,” "plan,” "potential,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "expect,” "pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordic American Tankers Ltd.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:03 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
09:49 UBS KeyInvest: Ausblick – Rosige Zukunftsaussichten/Apple / Intel – Mit Power durchs Jahr 2024
09:47 SMI fester erwartet
09:46 Marktüberblick: BASF von Kaufempfehlung beflügelt
09:00 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
01:00 ESTR and SOFR: Pricing Rate Cuts for Different Reasons?
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
13.12.23 Börse Aktuell – Kommt jetzt die Zinswende oder nicht?
12.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Lindt & Sprüngli, Netflix, VISA
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'779.89 19.69 DSSSMU
Short 12'036.89 13.64 BWSSMU
Short 12'472.95 8.88 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'315.03 14.12.2023 12:48:39
Long 10'834.31 19.19 SSRM2U
Long 10'617.33 13.98 SSQMRU
Long 10'158.86 8.99 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger schicken Meyer Burger am Mittwochnachmittag tief südwärts
Selecta in der Krise: Selecta steht angeblich vor Verkauf - Offenbar keine Chance mehr auf einen Börsengang
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag stark gefragt
Schweizer Börse SIX rechnet mit Milliardenverlust
ams OSRAM-Aktie tief im Minus: ams OSRAM stellt vollständigen Finanzierungsplan vor
Fed bestätigt Leitzins und avisiert Senkungen im nächsten Jahr
Bloomberg-Umfrage: Dann kommt es zur ersten Zinssenkung der SNB
R&S Group-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Erster Handelstag für R&S Group nach VT5-Übernahme
US-Börsen dank US-Zinsentscheid im Plus -- SMI schliesst in Grün -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Pfizer-Aktie tief im Minus: Pfizer enttäuscht mit Umsatz- und Gewinnziel für 2024

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit