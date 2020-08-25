25.08.2020 03:23:00

Nordgold Extends the Offer Period in Relation to its Unconditional All-Cash Offer for Cardinal Resources Limited

Updates Early Warning Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Nord Gold S.E. ("Nordgold") has made an offer ("Offer") under an unconditional on-market takeover bid on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Cardinal Resources Limited ("Cardinal") that it and its associates do not already own. Nordgold's Bidder's Statement in relation to the Offer was dated and lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC") on 15 July 2020. The Offer commenced on 30 July 2020 and had an initial expiry date of 31 August 2020.

Extension of Offer Period

Nordgold is now announcing that it is varying the Offer by extending the offer period, so that the offer period will now expire immediately at the close of trading on ASX on 10 September 2020 (unless further extended or withdrawn in accordance with the Australian Corporations Act2001).

Canadian Disclosure Updates

Nordgold continues to own and control 98,443,593 ordinary shares as disclosed by it on March 16, 2020, which represents approximately 18.71% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Cardinal, and has not disposed of or acquired any ordinary shares since March 16, 2020, including under the Offer.

If Nordgold is unsuccessful in acquiring more than 50% of the ordinary shares, it may consider seeking to appoint further persons to Cardinal's board of directors and may seek to acquire further ordinary shares in the future in compliance with applicable laws and stock exchange rules. If Nordgold acquires more than 50% of the ordinary shares but less than 90%, it intends to continue the operations of Cardinal and to maintain Cardinal's stock exchange listings and its reporting issuer status, and subject to applicable law, appoint a number of nominees to Cardinal's board of directors in proportion to its ordinary share ownership percentage. Nordgold may also seek to acquire further ordinary shares or exercise compulsory acquisition rights if such become available. Finally, if Nordgold acquires more than 90% of the ordinary shares, it will proceed with compulsory acquisition procedures, seek to have Cardinal de-listed from its stock exchange listings and cease to be a reporting issuer, replace Cardinal's board with its nominees, and undertake a general operational review of Cardinal.

This news release is also being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the anticipated filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available on SEDAR under Cardinal's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and can be obtained by emailing the contact set out below. This extension to the Offer period described herein constitutes a change in a material fact from the Early Warning Report dated 14 July 2020 and filed by Nordgold.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified gold producer, headquartered in the United Kingdom, with 10 operating assets across two continents, including Burkina Faso and Guinea in West Africa, and a portfolio of high quality projects in feasibility study and in advanced exploration stages. 

Nordgold is committed to running safe, efficient and profitable operations, which enable strong free cash flow generation and provide for continued investment in the Company's pipeline of growth opportunities. In 2019, Nordgold produced in excess of one million ounces of gold.

For further information on Nordgold please visit the Company's website: www.Nordgold.com 

Advisers

Bacchus Capital acts as exclusive financial adviser to Nordgold, and DLA Piper is acting as legal adviser. Taylor Collison is acting as broker to the Offer.

SOURCE Nordgold

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
24.08.20
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
Apple will Kartellvorwürfe in Südkorea gegen 70 Millionen Euro beilegen - Apple-Aktie steigt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen starten höher in neue Woche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB