Nordex Secures 102 MW In New Wind Turbine Contracts In France And Belgium

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Tuesday announced new contracts in France and Belgium for the delivery and installation of 28 turbines across seven wind farms, totaling 102 MW.

Each contract includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement. Customer and project names were not disclosed.

Turbine deliveries and installations in France, spanning Pays de la Loire, Normandie and Grand Est and in Belgium's Ardennes and Wallonia regions are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

New orders in France amount to 77 MW. One project will use five N131/3000 turbines, while two others will install eight and four N117/3675 turbines. Another wind farm will be equipped with four N149/4.X turbines.

New orders in Belgium totalling 25 MW. One project will receive three N131/3600 turbines, and two additional wind farms will install four N117/3675 turbines.

On Monday, Nordex closed trading 0.39% lesser at EUR 25.82 on the XETRA.