|
09.12.2025 07:54:47
Nordex Secures 102 MW In New Wind Turbine Contracts In France And Belgium
(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Tuesday announced new contracts in France and Belgium for the delivery and installation of 28 turbines across seven wind farms, totaling 102 MW.
Each contract includes a multi-year service and maintenance agreement. Customer and project names were not disclosed.
Turbine deliveries and installations in France, spanning Pays de la Loire, Normandie and Grand Est and in Belgium's Ardennes and Wallonia regions are scheduled for 2026 and 2027.
New orders in France amount to 77 MW. One project will use five N131/3000 turbines, while two others will install eight and four N117/3675 turbines. Another wind farm will be equipped with four N149/4.X turbines.
New orders in Belgium totalling 25 MW. One project will receive three N131/3600 turbines, and two additional wind farms will install four N117/3675 turbines.
On Monday, Nordex closed trading 0.39% lesser at EUR 25.82 on the XETRA.
Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: SMI und DAX vor ruhigem Start -- Märkte in Fernost am Dienstag mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden wenig bewegt erwartet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen weisen am Dienstag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.