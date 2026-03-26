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Plus500 Depot
26.03.2026 13:00:31

Nordex Receives 28 MW Wind Turbine Order In Germany

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NDX1.DE, NRDXF, NRXXY), a manufacturer of multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines, on Thursday announced that it has received a 28 MW order from Windpark Nuscheler GmbH for a project in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

The installation of the turbines is scheduled for spring 2027, with commissioning expected in summer 2027.

The order covers the supply of four N163/6.X wind turbines for the Beesenstedt 3 site in the Saale district, along with a 15-year premium service contract to ensure high technical availability.

Nordex SE is currently trading 1.71% lesser at EUR 44.62 on the XETRA.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

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12:55 BNP Paribas: Schwellenländer - innovativ und lukrativ
11:08 Ein Markt, der zwischen Hoffnung und Verzweiflung schwankt
10:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Medizintechnik – Vielfältig und innovativ/BMW – Neue Generationen
09:15 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2026
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’157.69 19.27 BWLSFU
Short 13’420.17 13.82 BI8SQU
Short 13’919.50 8.96 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’611.09 26.03.2026 12:55:01
Long 12’113.55 19.87 SZHBKU
Long 11’825.53 13.75 SIXBJU
Long 11’327.28 8.96 B1PS3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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