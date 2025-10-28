Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.10.2025 03:14:48

Nordex Raises 2025 EBITDA Margin Outlook Following Strong Q3 Performance

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group has revised its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance upward, now projecting a range of 7.5% to 8.5%, compared to the previous estimate of 5.0% to 7.0%. This adjustment comes after a review of preliminary third-quarter financial results and an updated full-year forecast.

The improved outlook reflects robust operational execution across both the projects and service segments, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment. Preliminary third quarter of 2025 EBITDA reached 136 million euros, with a margin of 8.0%—a significant increase from 72 million euros and a 4.3% margin in third quarter of 2024.

Quarterly revenues are expected to total approximately 1.706 billion euros, remaining broadly consistent with the prior year's figure of 1.671 billion euros. The company noted that seasonal factors and temporary supplier-related delays in Türkiye influenced the revenue dynamics.

All other elements of Nordex's full-year guidance remain unchanged, including projected sales of 7.4 billion euros to 7.9 billion euros.

The company plans to release its full third quarter 2025 results on November 4, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

