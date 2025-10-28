|
28.10.2025 03:14:48
Nordex Raises 2025 EBITDA Margin Outlook Following Strong Q3 Performance
(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group has revised its full-year 2025 EBITDA margin guidance upward, now projecting a range of 7.5% to 8.5%, compared to the previous estimate of 5.0% to 7.0%. This adjustment comes after a review of preliminary third-quarter financial results and an updated full-year forecast.
The improved outlook reflects robust operational execution across both the projects and service segments, supported by a stable macroeconomic environment. Preliminary third quarter of 2025 EBITDA reached 136 million euros, with a margin of 8.0%—a significant increase from 72 million euros and a 4.3% margin in third quarter of 2024.
Quarterly revenues are expected to total approximately 1.706 billion euros, remaining broadly consistent with the prior year's figure of 1.671 billion euros. The company noted that seasonal factors and temporary supplier-related delays in Türkiye influenced the revenue dynamics.
All other elements of Nordex's full-year guidance remain unchanged, including projected sales of 7.4 billion euros to 7.9 billion euros.
The company plans to release its full third quarter 2025 results on November 4, 2025.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈
In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.
🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag mit moderaten Abgaben, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer leicht zulegen konnte. Die US-Börsen setzten ihre Rekordrally fort. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zum Wochenauftakt klar nach oben.