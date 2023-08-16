|
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 15.08.2023
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 15.08.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.8421 and DKK to EUR 7.4513
On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 10,890,900 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
