Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
20.06.2023 08:20:06

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.65 CHF 4.47%
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

20.06.2023 / 08:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 19.06.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
19.06.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 19.06.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 57,582 9.85 567,119.36
CEUX 124,197 9.84 1,222,550.54
XSTO 53,797 9.83 528,784.24
XCSE 16,086 9.86 158,628.88
Total 251,662 9.84 2,477,083.02

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.7266 and DKK to EUR 7.4492
** Rounded to two decimals

On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 2,434,501 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2806D_1-2023-6-20.pdf

 

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1660749

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660749  20.06.2023 CET/CEST

