Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'565 0.4%  SPI 15'247 0.3%  Dow 33'301 0.0%  DAX 15'914 0.5%  Euro 0.9748 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'318 0.2%  Gold 2'016 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'663 2.0%  Dollar 0.8974 -0.1%  Öl 73.9 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Experiment mit KI-Chatbot: ChatGPT erstellt Aktienkorb für einen imaginären Fonds - und schlägt mit diesem beliebte Fonds
AXA-Aktie: AXA im ersten Quartal von Schaden- und Unfallgeschäft beflügelt
Talanx-Aktie: Talanx verzeichnet deutlich mehr Nettogewinn
DKSH-Aktie: Neues Verteilzentrum in Laos eröffnet
Varta-Aktie: Montana-Tech-Tochter Varta schreibt Verlust
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Lucid112781366UBS24476758Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Richemont21048333On113454047Stadler Rail217818Relief Therapeutics10019113Swisscom874251
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2023 08:35:03

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.65 CHF 4.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

15.05.2023 / 08:35 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 12.05.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
12.05.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 12.05.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 101,007 9.53 962,849.23
CEUX 236,959 9.52 2,256,461.24
XSTO 102,487 9.52 975,943.20
XCSE 23,129 9.54 220,651.65
Total 463,582 9.53 4,415,905.33

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.2697 and DKK to EUR 7.4470
** Rounded to two decimals

On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 7,001,925 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3970Z_1-2023-5-15.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1632481

 
End of News EQS News Service

1632481  15.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632481&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten