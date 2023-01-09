SMI 11'178 0.3%  SPI 14'317 0.3%  Dow 33'631 2.1%  DAX 14'644 0.2%  Euro 0.9865 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'030 0.3%  Gold 1'872 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'888 0.5%  Dollar 0.9241 -0.4%  Öl 80.8 2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
AstraZeneca-Aktie: AstraZeneca kauft für mehrere Milliarden in den USA zu - CinCor-Aktie vorbörslich weit im Plus
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co. - Cardano mit Kurssprung
Stellantis-Aktie im Plus: Stellantis investiert in Element 25
Sartorius-Aktie in Grün: Sartorius-CEO geht von sinkender Technologie-Offenheit Chinas aus
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär baut Präsenz in der Schweiz aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.01.2023 10:00:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
9.96 CHF 5.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

09.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 05.01.2023

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
05.01.2023 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 05.01.2023 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 167,821 10.53 1,766,785.92
CEUX 123,025 10.48 1,288,831.93
TQEX 17,439 10.44 182,106.45
XSTO 124,508 10.41 1,296,596.51
XCSE 17,207 10.52 181,037.18
Total 450,000 10.48 4,715,357.99

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.2582 and DKK to EUR 7.4376
** Rounded to two decimals

On 18 July 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.5bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2022. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 9,541,310 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0662M_1-2023-1-9.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530291

 
End of News EQS News Service

1530291  09.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530291&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten