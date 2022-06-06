Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’529 -0.2%  SPI 14’802 -0.2%  Dow 32’900 -1.1%  DAX 14’460 -0.2%  Euro 1.0317 0.8%  EStoxx50 3’784 -0.3%  Gold 1’855 0.2%  Bitcoin 29’975 4.1%  Dollar 0.9622 0.0%  Öl 120.4 -0.6% 
1 Aktie gratis
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.06.2022 08:00:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.86 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

06.06.2022 / 08:00

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 01.06.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
01.06.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 01.06.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 109,678 9.51 1,042,592.63
XHEL 110,952 9.51 1,054,976.00
CEUX 236,446 9.51 2,247,763.59
AQEU 29,416 9.51 279,735.31
TQEX 23,253 9.52 221,398.30
XCSE 25,802 9.51 245,446.26
Total 535,547 9.51 5,091,912.09

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.4775 and DKK to EUR 7.4389
** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 18,909,699 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,073,651 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6581N_1-2022-6-2.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1368715

 
End of News EQS News Service

1368715  06.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1368715&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla
03.06.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.06.22 Krieg und Corona setzen Nvidia zu
03.06.22 Marktüberblick: Anleihekurse unter Druck
03.06.22 Credit Suisse: 6.50% p.a. auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
03.06.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / Siemens – Im zweiten Anlauf
02.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’997.05 19.41 SSSMVU
Short 12’314.55 12.62 RSSM1U
Short 12’704.56 8.81 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’529.16 03.06.2022 17:30:03
Long 10’677.15 11.49 OSSM4U
Long 10’281.45 8.28 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie: Novartis wohl Opfer von Hackerangriff
Moskaus Gas-Sanktionen gegen GAZPROM Germania führen zu Milliardenkosten in Deutschland
Kryptowährungen in aller Munde: Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos diskutiert über Bitcoin & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Schwere Zeiten für Anleger: Wie pessimistisch sind Goldman Sachs und die Bank of America?
LUNA 2.0 Relaunch: Erneuter Kurseinbruch beim Krypto-Projekt
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Kryptokurse am Sonntagmittag
Sind Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) der nächste grosse Wurf von Ethereum-Mitgründer Vitalik Buterin?
KLM-Aktie: KLM fliegt derzeit keine Passagiere aus Europa nach Amsterdam
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie: Mercedes ruft weltweit fast eine Million Autos zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit