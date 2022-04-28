Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’033 0.8%  SPI 15’467 0.9%  Dow 33’302 0.2%  DAX 13’794 0.3%  Euro 1.0217 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’735 0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 38’234 0.6%  Dollar 0.9704 0.2%  Öl 104.3 -0.8% 
1 Aktie gratis
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2022 08:45:02

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.86 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

28.04.2022 / 08:45

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 27.04.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
27.04.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 27.04.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 347,060 9.76 3,388,422.66
XHEL 282,249 9.73 2,747,552.89
CEUX 232,046 9.76 2,264,184.58
AQEU 24,921 9.75 242,899.75
TQEX 21,916 9.77 214,046.15
XCSE 40,472 9.73 393,688.02
Total 948,664 9.75 9,250,794.05

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.3982 and DKK to EUR 7.4414
** Rounded to two decimals

On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 6,454,632 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6674J_1-2022-4-28.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1337807

 
End of News EQS News Service

1337807  28.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337807&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

08:35 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
06:20 RWE stellt sein Gas-Geschäft um
06:09 Daily Markets: DAX – Stabilisierung zur Wochenmitte / Deutsche Bank – Kursrutsch nach den Zahlen
05:43 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Twitter Übernahme – Auswirkungen auf Kryptos? | BX Swiss TV
26.04.22 Vontobel: derimail - Defensive Reverse Convertibles mit tiefem Bezugspreis
22.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.30% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
22.04.22 Marktüberblick: MDAX und TecDAX verbuchten Aufschläge
21.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Charles Schwab Corp, Kraft Heinz Co, Boeing Co
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’560.11 17.04 SMIR9U
Short 12’785.26 12.92 SMIUBU
Short 13’192.08 8.96 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’032.62 27.04.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’490.39 18.20 PSSMDU
Long 11’128.38 11.83 OSSM2U
Long 10’668.70 8.17 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse kommt nicht aus den roten Zahlen - Umbau der Geschäftsleitung
Molecular Partners-Aktie bricht um 36 Prozent ein: Partnerschaft mit Amgen zu Kandidat MP0310 beendet
Gegenbewegung: Wall Street beendet Hanel gespalten -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX rettet kleines Plus in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Experte warnt vor Investment in Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Darum ist das Buffett-Papier aktuell kein Kauf
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Fünfjahrestief - leichte Schwäche zum Franken
Clariant-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Untersuchung der Abschlüsse 2020/21 abgeschlossen - provisorische Zahlen für 2021
Credit Suisse vor turbulenter Generalversammlung - schlägt nun die Stunde von aktivistischen Aktionären im europäischen Bankensektor?
Twitter-Vorstand und Elon Musk einig: Was die Twitter-Übernahme für die Tesla-Aktie bedeuten dürfte
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Boeing-Aktie abgeschlagen: Boeing verbucht im neuen Jahr Milliardenverlust

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit