SMI 11’966 0.1%  SPI 15’087 -0.2%  Dow 33’132 -1.4%  DAX 14’631 -0.4%  Euro 1.0351 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’973 -0.3%  Gold 1’942 1.7%  Bitcoin 32’722 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9201 0.2%  Öl 102.5 5.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.02.2022 09:10:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.86 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

24.02.2022 / 09:10

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 23.02.2022

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
23.02.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 23.02.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XSTO 400,949 10.27 4,116,598.66
XHEL 401,391 10.26 4,119,074.44
CEUX 370,562 10.26 3,801,377.48
AQEU 17,539 10.29 180,424.22
TQEX 26,157 10.27 268,575.35
XCSE 58,600 10.26 601,506.09
Total 1,275,198 10.26 13,087,556.24
 

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.5687 and DKK to EUR 7.4389
** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 16,029,938 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6882C_1-2022-2-24.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1287257

 
End of News EQS News Service

1287257  24.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1287257&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:20 Moderna auf Expansionspfad
07:12 Daily Markets: DAX – Erneut gescheitert / Sonova – Ausbruch oder Fehlsignal?
07:01 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX TV
23.02.22 Vontobel: Metaverse: die nächste Generation des Internets?
23.02.22 Marktüberblick: Porsche-IPO beflügelt Holding und VW
23.02.22 SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
22.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf Ukraine: SMI in Rot -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen unter Druck
Kurs der Meta-Aktie so tief wie lange nicht mehr - Lohnt sich jetzt ein Einstieg?
Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- SMI gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Aufschlägen - Feiertag in Japan
CS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesanwaltschaft fordert maximale Geldstrafe - CS-Anlagestiftung mit Kapitalerhöhung
Ballard Power-Aktie knapp im Plus: ABB und Ballard erhalten grünes Licht für Brennstoffzellen-Konzept für Schiffe - ABB-Aktie tiefer
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Stadler Rail erhält Freigabe für Grossbestellung der ÖBB
Krypto-Neuling JUNO mit besserer Performane als Bitcoin - Das sollten Anleger über den Coin wissen
Valora-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Valora kehrt trotz tiefer Kundenfrequenz in die Gewinnzone zurück
Facebook-Konzern Meta führt Reels weltweit ein - Meta-Aktie schliesst im Minus
IRENA mahnt Anleger zu Vorsicht bei Investments in blauen Wasserstoff

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit