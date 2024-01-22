Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
22.01.2024 08:00:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 19.01.2024

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.70 CHF 7.40%
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 19.01.2024

22.01.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 19.01.2024

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares
19.01.2024 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 19.01.2024 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* **
XHEL 112,578 10.99 1,237,457.38
CEUX 312,135 10.98 3,427,228.55
XSTO 146,645 10.98 1,610,556.84
XCSE 35,782 10.99 393,296.36
Total 607,140 10.98 6,668,539.13

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 11.4050 and DKK to EUR 7.4576
** Rounded to two decimals

On 26 April 2023, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2023. The repurchase of own shares is executed in public trading in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 4,195,676 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4306A_1-2024-1-22.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1819491

 
End of News EQS News Service

1819491  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1819491&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

