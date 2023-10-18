Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
18.10.2023 08:45:07

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.65 CHF 4.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

18.10.2023 / 08:45 CET/CEST

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital
18 October 2023 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled 8,569,610 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,548,889,720. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,548,889,720.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 18 October 2023.

The company holds 758,535 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 18 October 2023.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1751241

 
End of News EQS News Service

1751241  18.10.2023 CET/CEST

