Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
20.12.2022 13:45:04

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding decreases below threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
9.44 CHF 4.62%
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding decreases below threshold of five percent

20.12.2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp flagging notification: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s holding decreases below threshold of five percent

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
20 December 2022 at 13.30 EET

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of five percent, according to a notification Nordea received on 19 December 2022 under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (SMA). The threshold was crossed on 16 December 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,675,904,202.

Total positions of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and its controlled undertakings and funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.85% 4.20% 5.06%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.74% 6.19% 6.93%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   28,057,266   0.76%
US65558R1095   3,363,129   0.09%
SUBTOTAL A 31,420,395   0.85%  

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		 Expiration
date		 Exercise/Conversion
period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
Per appendix          
      SUBTOTAL B 154,442,528 4.20%

Information of the controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited      
Goldman Sachs International      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs Bank USA      
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
IMD Holdings LLC      
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.      
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Folio Financial, Inc.      
Folio Investments Inc.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company, National Association      
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GS Finance Corp.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited      
Goldman Sachs International Bank      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GS Global Markets, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs Finance Corp International Ltd      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Murray Street Corporation      
Sphere Fundo de Investimento Multimercado - Investimento no Exterior Credito Privado      
Sphere Fund      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs Do Brasil Banco Multiplo S/A      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
NNIP Holdings LLC      
NNIP UK Holdings I Ltd      
NNIP UK Holdings II Ltd      
NNIP Holdings I B.V. / NNIP Holdings II B.V.      
NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
GSAMI Holdings I Ltd      
GSAMI Holdings II Ltd      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings Ltd      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International      

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 13.30 EET on 20 December 2022.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3458K_1-2022-12-20.pdf

 

