|
22.04.2022 11:10:02
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp has on 21 April 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 20 April 2022.
The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp on 20 April 2022 was 3,860,317,333. The current total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,838,758,570.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 22 April 2022.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1333035
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1333035 22.04.2022
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
|
11:10
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
09:20
|Nordea cancels repurchased shares (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?
Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinsangst belasten weiterhin: SMI unter Druck -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost geben nach
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex steht ebenfalls unter Druck. Vor dem Wochenende fallen die Börsen Asiens zurück. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag tiefer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}