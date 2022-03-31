Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’260 0.1%  SPI 15’674 0.1%  Dow 35’229 -0.2%  DAX 14’578 -0.2%  Euro 1.0288 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’947 -0.3%  Gold 1’926 -0.4%  Bitcoin 43’690 0.6%  Dollar 0.9246 0.2%  Öl 108.6 -3.7% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.03.2022 10:50:05

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.86 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

31.03.2022 / 10:50

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
31 March 2022 at 10.00 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 30 March 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has crossed the threshold of 5 per cent on 29 March 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,860,317,333.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% 0.02% 5.04%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% Below 5% Below 5%
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   193,696,733   5.01%
SUBTOTAL A 193,696,733   5.01%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		 Expiration
date		 Exercise/Conversion
period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 119,867 0.00%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 751,562 0.01%
      SUBTOTAL B 871,429 0.02%
 

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 EET on 31 March 2022.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1316791

 
End of News EQS News Service

1316791  31.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten