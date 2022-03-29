Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’229 0.6%  SPI 15’630 0.7%  Dow 34’956 0.3%  DAX 14’585 1.2%  Euro 1.0289 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’944 1.5%  Gold 1’918 -0.2%  Bitcoin 44’385 0.8%  Dollar 0.9355 0.1%  Öl 113.8 4.0% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 40543008 / ISIN: FI4000297767]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.03.2022 10:00:06

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
10.86 CHF 1.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification

29.03.2022 / 10:00

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements
29 March 2022 at 9.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp has on 28 March 2022 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 25 March 2022.

The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 3,860,317,333.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments (total of B)		 Total of both in % (A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% 0.02% 5.01%
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.00% 0.06% 5.06%
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000297767   192,888,054   4.99%
SUBTOTAL A 192,888,054   4.99%  
 

 

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of
financial instrument		 Expiration
date		 Exercise/Conversion
period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of shares and
voting rights		 % of shares and
voting rights
American
Depository
Receipt
(US65558R1095)		 N/A N/A Physical 120,579 0.00%
CFD N/A N/A Cash 771,286 0.01%
      SUBTOTAL B 891,865 0.02%
 

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments		 Total of both
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association     Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors     Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG     Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC     Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited     Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited     Below 5%
Aperio Group, LLC     Below 5%
 

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.30 EET on 29 March 2022.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1314299

 
End of News EQS News Service

1314299  29.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314299&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 29. März: Stabile Märkte trotz Zinserhöhungen? | BX Swiss TV

Die neue Handelswoche startete positiv. Die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen des Ukraine Kriegs sind mittlerweile weitestgehend in den Kursen eingepreist. Jedoch fällt momentan das Handelsvolumen aufgrund der Unsicherheit der Marktteilnehmer etwas geringer aus. Weiterhin sind die Inflation und die Zinsen ein grosses Thema. Die FED kündigte an, die Zinsen in der Zukunft anzuheben. Ebenfalls zeichnen sich im Ölpreis weiterhin eine hohe Volatilität ab. Welche Themen die Anleger ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche beschäftigt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März: Stabile Märkte trotz Zinserhöhungen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:31 Marktüberblick: Abrutschende Ölpreise stützen Aktien
07:30 SAP zieht sich teilweise aus Russland zurück
06:27 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Ausbruch gelungen? / Apple – Pullback oder Trendfortsetzung?
05:40 Marktupdate 29. März: Stabile Märkte trotz Zinserhöhungen? | BX Swiss TV
28.03.22 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Blue Chips - interessante Anlagemöglichkeiten
28.03.22 Droht in Europa eine Stagflation?
25.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
24.03.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Lonza Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Roche Holding AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’745.93 18.01 SMIR9U
Short 12’971.84 13.51 SMIUBU
Short 13’532.01 8.30 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 12’234.94 29.03.2022 10:08:04
Long 11’562.74 15.10 PSSMDU
Long 11’420.05 12.86 PSSM8U
Long 10’972.22 8.75 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Neue Swatch-Uhr "Moonswatch" löst Hype aus
Ukraine-Krieg und Ölpreise im Mittelpunkt: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zum Handelsschluss höher -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Robert Habeck: G7-Staaten lehnen Gaszahlungen in Rubel ab
Russland als Eldorado für Krypto-Geldwäsche: Ruf nach Sanktionen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Aktionäre wollen offenbar Abstimmung über Entlastung von VR und GL kippen - Neukundengeschäft in Russland gestoppt
Zur Rose-Aktie schlussendlich im Plus: Zur Rose-Tochter TeleClinic erhält neuen CEO
Goldpreis: Russische Zentralbank will Gold russischer Banken ankaufen
Weltwirtschaft gerät ins Wanken: Das sind die Aussichten für Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co.
Hoffnung durch Verhandlungen im Ukraine-Krieg und sinkende Ölpreise: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- Asiens Börsen legen mehrheitlich zu
Euro gewinnt zu Dollar und Franken an Wert - 1,10 US-Dollar-Marke noch nicht zu knacken

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit