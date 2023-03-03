SMI 11'144 -0.2%  SPI 14'382 -0.1%  Dow 33'004 1.1%  DAX 15'511 1.2%  Euro 0.9958 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'278 0.9%  Gold 1'848 0.7%  Bitcoin 20'982 -5.1%  Dollar 0.9373 -0.5%  Öl 83.4 -1.1% 
Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
03.03.2023

Nordea Bank Abp: ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application

Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shs
9.96 CHF 5.58%
Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Nordea Bank Abp: ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application

03.03.2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST

ECB approves Nordea's share buy-back application

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
3 March 2023 at 15.00 EET

Nordea has received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) for further share buy-backs of EUR 1.0bn. A buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the Annual General Meeting 2023.

Nordea's application to further repurchase up to EUR 1.0bn of its own shares has been approved by the ECB. A new share buy-back programme is expected to be initiated after the Annual General Meeting 2023, which takes place on 23 March 2023. Nordea's ongoing share buy-back programme of up to EUR 1.5bn was launched on 20 July 2022 and will be completed in March 2023.

Nordea is implementing an efficient capital structure and will continue to distribute excess capital to shareholders in the future in line with its capital and dividend policy.

If the share buy-back programme had been in place on 31 December 2022, it would have reduced the Nordea Group CET1 ratio by around 70bp.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 15.00 EET on 3 March 2023.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: FI4000297767
Valor: A2N6F4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1574581

 
End of News EQS News Service

1574581  03.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574581&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

