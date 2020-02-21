NorCal Cannabis Adds CPG Industry Leader Marina Hahn to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NorCal Cannabis ("NorCal"), one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in California, announced today that CPG industry innovator and entrepreneur Marina Hahn has joined its Board of Directors.

Marina Hahn has a track record of building buzz-worthy, culturally relevant consumer brands and disruptive new categories, and driving value creation across startup, turnaround and Fortune 500 corporations. With a leading-edge and visionary approach to brand-building and expertise in creative marketing and business strategy, Marina has set new standards that have changed the way companies think, act and go to market.

Her experience showcases her knack for envisioning and capitalizing on unrealized potential. This includes putting Pepsi at the forefront of pop culture, taking SVEDKA from a virtual startup to the #2 imported vodka in the country, and creating and launching sports nutrition beverage, HOTSHOT, for endurance and pro athletes.

Marina has spent the last several years as VP and Co-Founder of New Business at ZX Ventures, the growth arm of Anheuser-Busch, where she created the structure, strategy and team, and drove a portfolio of new beverage ventures including energy, wine and spirits brands. She brings NorCal Cannabis tremendous experience in strategy and brand building in emerging markets.

"I'm thrilled to join NorCal Cannabis' board and work alongside their best in class management team to lead the cannabis industry into the future," said Marina. "As with all emerging markets, the winners tend to be those who develop the strongest brands. I look forward to working with NorCal's CMO Joel Lunenfeld and the team to nurture and grow their California-grown cannabis house of brands."

As a Founder of SVEDKA Vodka, Marina created an irreverent lifestyle brand where she originated the iconic spokesbot, SVEDKA Grl, driving SVEDKA's 40% YOY growth for over 7 years. After Constellation Brands acquired the company, Marina increased SVEDKA's brand value 3.5X to over $1B. Today SVEDKA is the #1 imported brand of vodka in the US, dethroning Absolut after its 30-year run.

"Marina brings to NorCal her tremendous experience building brands and expertly navigating relevant emerging markets such as vodka, wine and craft beer. With her vast CPG, Al-Bev and Pharma background, she couldn't be a better fit," said Doug Cortina, CEO of NorCal. "We're extremely honored to have Marina bring her unique talent, creativity and expertise to our board and our team."

Marina also serves on the board of Nasdaq company, Vapotherm Inc., an advanced medical technology business that provides cutting edge products to treat respiratory illnesses. She served for 14 years on the board of the Hain Celestial Group, a Nasdaq company with a $3B market capitalization, and the largest organic/natural foods retailer and manufacturer in the US.

About NorCal Cannabis

NorCal Cannabis is one of the largest vertically integrated and direct-to-consumer cannabis platforms in California. NorCal's mission is to bridge the strong roots of our company and the bright future of the cannabis industry by creating the most impactful cannabis ecosystem in California. Our purpose is to enhance the human experience by connecting people and cannabis - leading by example as we make positive impacts at a social and environmental level.

NorCal operates two retail brands, and its consumer brands include 1Lyfe, Big Al's Exotics, lolo, Occidental Hills, Panacea and Pass it Forward. NorCal is launching a cannabis brand in joint venture with comedian, entrepreneur, author and activist Chelsea Handler. The brand will include products specifically developed by Handler and focuses on the needs of female cannabis consumers.

For additional information, please visit: www.norcalcann.com

Media Contact:

Joel Lunenfeld

415-295-5047

joel.lunenfeld@norcalcann.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norcal-cannabis-adds-cpg-industry-leader-marina-hahn-to-its-board-of-directors-301009174.html

SOURCE NorCal Cannabis