|
14.04.2023 13:48:30
NORBIT – New registered share capital
Trondheim, 14 April 2023: NORBIT ASA (the "Company") refers to the announcement on 8 April 2023 and the share capital increase in relation to the acquisition of the business and certain assets from Seahorse Geomatics Inc as described therein. This share capital increase was registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 14 April 2023, and the Company's new registered share capital is NOK 5,946,486.80, divided into 59,464,868 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203
About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global company providing tailored technology to selected applications by solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides tailored wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT has around 450 employees, with headquarter in Trondheim, R&D and manufacturing in Norway and Hungary, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.
For more information: www.norbit.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
