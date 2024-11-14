Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Norbit ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48322752 / ISIN: NO0010856511]
14.11.2024 15:30:41

NORBIT - Mandatory notification of trade

Norbit ASA Registered Shs
94.00 NOK 1.40%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Trondheim, 14 November 2024: Marius Weisethaunet, related party to CEO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA, Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, has today purchased 842 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 88.90 per share. Following the transaction, Marius Weisethaunet owns 3,951 shares in NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 550 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com (http://www.norbit.com)

The information is such that NORBIT is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


