Norbit ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48322752 / ISIN: NO0010856511]
15.02.2023 07:01:00

NORBIT - Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Norbit ASA Registered Shs
32.90 NOK 3.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Trondheim, 15 February 2023: In line with the dividend policy, the board of directors has resolved to propose to the annual general meeting of NORBIT ASA, that a dividend of NOK 0.70 per share should be paid for 2022.

The following key dates for the dividend are proposed by the board of directors:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.70 per share
Announced currency: NOK
Last day including right: 4 May 2023
Ex-date: 5 May 2023
Record date: 8 May 2023
Payment date: On or about 16 May 2023
Date of approval: 4 May 2023

For further queries, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global company providing tailored technology to selected applications by solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides tailored wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT has around 450 employees, with headquarter in Trondheim, R&D and manufacturing in Norway and Hungary, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


