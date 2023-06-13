Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Norbit ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48322752 / ISIN: NO0010856511]
13.06.2023 19:44:01

NORBIT co-invests in EV charger company Enua

Norbit ASA Registered Shs
Trondheim, 13 June 2023: NORBIT ASA announces a joint investment with venture funds Sarsia and ProVenture in Enua AS, an electric vehicle (EV) charger company. This underpins NORBIT's commitment to contribute to the green transition.

Enua provides an innovative portable EV charger that simplifies charging by offering users freedom and flexibility to meet their changing needs. The NORBIT R&D team in Trondheim has supported Enua with hardware development and industrialisation. The joint investment with Sarsia and ProVenture will bring in expertise, experience, and scalability in Enua.

"In Enua, we believe in a future where technology brings us closer to nature. Electric freedom is a step towards this. Teaming up with NORBIT, Sarsia and ProVenture brings in the necessary competence and capabilities to help us realise this vision” says Torben Aune, CEO in Enua.

Manufacturing of the chargers will be carried out from NORBIT’s factory in Selbu. Related revenues will be reported within NORBIT's Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) segment.

"We find the electrification trend attractive and see a continued strong demand for manufacturing capabilities and competence in Europe generally and in Norway specifically. Enua constitutes a team of innovative and dynamic people developing new and unconventional solutions, fitting well with NORBIT’s core purpose of exploring more. We look forward to contributing to the industrial scalability of Enua” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO in NORBIT.

For further queries, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA
NORBIT is a global company providing tailored technology to selected applications, by solving challenges through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides tailored wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT has around 450 employees, with headquarter in Trondheim, R&D and manufacturing in Norway and Hungary, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

About Enua AS
Enua is a technology company developing innovative EV charging solutions, based in Trondheim, Norway. We have developed an EV charger that users can bring with them in order to make EV charging flexible and easy to adapt to changing needs, because driving electric should be an experience of freedom and flexibility. The company was established in 2021 by ex-Tesla employees. The company has 9 employees.

For more information: www.enua.no

