05.05.2025 19:02:00

NORBIT - Awarded NOK 125 million order

Norbit ASA Registered Shs
12.22 EUR -2.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Trondheim, 5 May 2025

NORBIT today announces that segment PIR has received a new contract manufacturing order, valued at approximately NOK 125 million from a European client in the defence and security sector.

"With the strengthened operational foundation built through strategic investments in capacity and competence, we are well positioned to serve as an industrial partner for this type of client, while at the same time scaling production of our own proprietary, tailored technology offered globally under the NORBIT brand,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled for the second half of 2025 and will be carried out from NORBIT’s production facilities in Norway.

"In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, we see a growing recognition of the importance of strengthening regional technological self-sufficiency and control. We are proud to contribute with solutions that are Made in Europe/Norway. Being in a position where we can make a difference for our customers—and for society—in demanding times is something we approach with humility and responsibility. We will continue to work hard every day to ensure we are in line with our core value number one: We deliver,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 5 May 2025 at 19:00 CEST.