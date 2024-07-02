|
03.07.2024 00:26:20
NORBIT ASA - Disclosure of shareholding
3 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made on 2 July 2024 by Norbit ASA, regarding the completion of a private placement of 2,597,403 new shares. Upon registration of the share capital increase relating to the private placement with the Norwegian Registry of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret), VHF Invest AS will on an entity basis be diluted to cross below the disclosure of holdings threshold of 10% as set out in the section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. VHF Invest AS is controlled by Steffen Kirkenes. Following completion of the private placement and the registration of the share capital increase relating thereto, the aggregate holdings of Steffen Kirkenes, through VHF Invest AS (6,164,495 shares; 9.82%) and Draupnir Invest AS (3,602,949; 5.74%), will comprise of 9,767,444 shares, equal to 15.55% of the issued share and votes of Norbit ASA.
This disclosure is made pursuant to sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nachrichten zu Norbit ASA Registered Shs
|
14.05.24
|Ausblick: Norbit ASA Registered stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Norbit ASA Registered zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Norbit ASA Registered Shs
Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?
Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.
Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEU-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich mit Zuwächsen
Die heimische Börse bewegte sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag fester. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich indes stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}