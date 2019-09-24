NopSec Unified VRM Wins the Gold in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® for Vulnerability Assessment and Remediation Innovations

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NopSec has earned the prestigious Gold status in the Golden Bridge Awards® for their Unified VRM. The annual Golden Bridge Awards program celebrates the world's best companies based on a variety of achievements. Some of these award categories include innovations; products and services; executives and management teams; women in business; product management; and customer satisfaction programs. Organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations.

NopSec's flagship product, Unified VRM, is utilized by government entities and private organizations to manage and remediate vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and validate security controls. Unified VRM is a cloud-based SaaS platform powered by the world's most advanced threat prediction and data analytics technology, patented E3 Engine. The platform provides IT Security and Risk teams' global visibility of their infrastructure risk levels, enabling them to prioritize and remediate their most imminent cyber threats.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Golden Bridge Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Lisa Xu, CEO of NopSec. "These awards are a testament to NopSec's commitment to provide best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for customers and partners in our ecosystem. We are very proud to enable organizations to effectively manage vulnerability risks and remediate with confidence. Winning Golden Bridge Awards second year in a row is a great accomplishment for the NopSec team."

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring the best companies in every major industry from large to small and new startups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at http://www.goldenbridgeawards.com

About NopSec

NopSec provides vulnerability risk prioritization, remediation, and automated IT security control measurement solutions to help businesses protect their IT environments from security breaches. The company's flagship SaaS product, Unified VRM, utilizes passive analysis, active exploitation and contextual enrichment that enables security teams to visually forecast threat risk, and dramatically reduce the time to remediation of critical security vulnerabilities across infrastructure and applications.

For more information, visit https://www.nopsec.com or follow us on Twitter @nopsec.

SOURCE NopSec