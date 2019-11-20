Noodoe EV Electrifies L.A.'s Iconic Millennium Biltmore Hotel

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe, a global leader in EV charging technology, has just completed installation of ten S1000 EV charging stations at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, one of L.A.'s most historic and iconic landmarks. As electric cars become commonplace, guests are starting to choose where they stay based on the presence of EV charging. Hotels no longer see EV charging as a perk but as a necessity, and are responding to fill this accelerating customer demand with solutions as advanced as their vehicles. Effective through December 31, 2019, the Biltmore is offering a "2 Electrifying Hours Free" holiday special.

"We're extremely proud to bring our five-star Noodoe EV charging stations to this historic landmark hotel," Jennifer Chang. "Our Noodoe EV OS system is as smart and sophisticated as the Millennium Biltmore. The hotel has a year of historic firsts, from hosting the Academy Awards, to JFK's 1960 nomination speech, to welcoming the Beatles in '64 and housing the Olympic Committee in 1984. Our installation of Noodoe EV chargers in 2019 will bring the latest of sleep n' charge solutions to the Millennium Biltmore guests and their electric vehicles."

As an enduring industry leader in the hospitality industry, the Millennium Biltmore recognizes the latest trends in hospitality and technology and is taking action to continue to fulfill their current and future guests' needs. All forecasts indicate that electric cars are rapidly growing from niche to common. A Bloomberg New Energy Finance report, predicts that sales of electric vehicles will increase from a record 1.1 million worldwide in 2017 to 11 million in 2025 and then to 30 million in 2030 as the price of manufacturing the vehicles continues to decline.

"The Millennium Biltmore continues to be at the forefront of delivering exceptional offerings to our modern and tech savvy travelers," said Jimmy Wu, General Manager and Owner's Representative of Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles. "By bringing EV charging stations to our hotel, we are providing a necessary amenity to many of our guests and expect it to become a sought after trend over time."

Why Noodoe

At the heart of the commercial Noodoe EV Charging Station is a cloud-based OS that serves as its brain. The OS seamlessly taps into a business's existing electricity supply bandwidth. It manages the charging experience for customers, allowing them to use any form of payment at the pump, including credit cards, Apple or Google Pay. The OS also provides management functions that empower owners to configure pricing, modify peak hours, monitor charging while supervising the entire charging infrastructure. "Noodoe is the only commercial EV charger that offers a complete cloud-based solution," states Chang. "The OS is designed as a future-proof system, able to integrate additional features as new industry priorities or requirements arise." Current industry-leading features of Noodoe's EV OS include Universal Charging Service, Comprehensive Payment Processing, Central Management, Service Personnel Access, Automated Diagnostics and Operational Analytics.

About Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles

The Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles, a hotel within the Millennium Hotels and Resorts brand, opened in 1923 and was designated a Historical Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles in 1969. Its unique interior features frescos and murals, carved marble fountains and columns, crystal chandeliers, and embroidered tapestries. These elements fuse together to create an elegant, incomparable option for an overnight stay or event venue in Downtown Los Angeles. All 683 newly-refurbished guest rooms and suites are elegantly appointed, and facilities include a 24-hour fitness center, a Roman-style indoor pool, Gallery Bar and Smeraldi's Restaurant. With 70,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, we feature five iconic ballrooms including two notable venues in Oscar history: the Crystal Ballroom and Biltmore Bowl.

About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) is a London-based global hotel company, which owns, manages and operates over 135 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Doha, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore and Hong Kong. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore-listed global real estate company City Developments Limited (CDL). M&C's global brand – Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) has four distinct hotel collections — Leng's Collection, M Collection, Millennium Collection and Copthorne Collection — throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and United States. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. Listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1996, M&C was delisted on 11 October 2019 following a successful privatisation exercise launched by CDL.

Visit http://www.millenniumhotels.com for more information.

About Noodoe

Noodoe is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.

Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high-value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart cities." Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services used in 110 countries.

