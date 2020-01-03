03.01.2020 13:00:00

Noodoe EV Activates All New Cloud based OS For 2020 at CES - New Functionality Includes OpenADR 2.0b Certification

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noodoe EV, a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, will highlight its all new EV OS and OpenADR 2.0b certification as part of the Taiwan Excellence Booth at the Consumer Electronics Show January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Noodoe EV's booth is located at LVCC South Hall 4 - Booth 36021. Registration for demos of the new EV OS can be found at http://www.noodoe.com/ces-meeting-registration. In 2019 Noodoe saw a record number of orders for its charging stations in the US.

"CES is a great way to start 2020 and showing to the world next steps in the revolution of charging electric vehicles," says Noodoe EV CEO Jennifer Chang. "Powered by Noodoe EV OS, our Noodoe EV charging stations allow drivers easy access to charge any electric car while empowering businesses to turn their parking lots and free spaces into autonomous revenue generators. With our new EV OS, we've just begun to scratch the surface of the possibilities, bringing advanced EV technology to the construction, retail, hospitality and public sectors."

New EV OS For 2020
Noodoe EV OS for 2020 fully automates 24/7 service delivery and offers universal payment options to customers. Any driver, anywhere, can charge their vehicle using their preferred payment method with no arduous registration. For the charging station owner, the new Noodoe EV OS is fully autonomous, eliminating the need for additional staff or training, while creating an instant revenue generator for any property. One of the innovations of the new OS includes Load Balancing, the ability for Noodoe's cloud-based software to double the capacity of charging stations through "smart" energy management, eliminating the need for costly electrical retrofits. New functionality also includes Open ADR 2.0b certificate, allowing Noodoe EV OS to have two-way information exchange with utility companies, creating energy efficient smart grids that accelerate the world's transition to electric transportation.

Noodoe EV Charging Options
Noodoe EV provides a full range of charging solutions, from Level 2 and 3 commercial chargers, to residential and portable systems. From wall mounts and portables to free standing kiosks, Noodoe allows electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicles through future-proof EV stations. In the next ten years, businesses in every city in the world will see a transition to electric vehicles. By 2025 there will be an estimated 350 new EV models on the road and 120 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Noodoe EV is here to help businesses profit from this transition, while making the world greener at the same time.

About Noodoe EV
Noodoe EV is on a mission to make the world greener by accelerating the world's transition to electric transportation. In this quest, we produce well-designed EV charging infrastructure solutions that help construction, retail, hospitality industries and public sectors be part of the global zero-emission revolution.

Through innovation Noodoe empowers businesses to turn their parking lots into profitable charging stations. We enable hotels to become recharging sanctuaries that attract high value patrons. The company also provides charging infrastructure, enabling governments and energy companies to build eco-friendly "smart" cities. Beyond automobiles, Noodoe's endeavors extend to motorcycles; through innovation we partner with global brands to bring the electric riding experience to consumers worldwide. Noodoe provides products and services. used in 110 countries.

 

SOURCE Noodoe

