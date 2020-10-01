+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
01.10.2020 18:16:00

Nooch It: America's First Certified Fair Trade Vegan Cheese

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uprise Foods' NOOCH IT! plant-based cheese product has become America's first fair trade certified vegan cheese alternative.

NOOCH IT! Fair Trade Cashew Grated Cheeze

Ben Taylor, Uprise Foods founder, said, "We're delighted that Uprise Foods is the first certified fair trade cheese vegan cheese company, and we hope that other companies will follow our lead. Demand for plant-based foods is soaring. More than half of Americans are expressing interest to eat more vegan meats and dairy alternatives."  

With NOOCH IT! positioned as Amazon's #1 selling dairy alternative cheese since 2018, Uprise Foods is well aware of the increasing demand for nut-based cheeses. NOOCH IT! is a cashew-based grated-style parmesan alternative. Although it is vegan, Uprise's customer base spans all dietary preferences who enjoy it as a condiment or cooking ingredient on everything from popcorn and pizza, to pasta and soups.

Taylor said that his product is 100 percent plant-based and made entirely from organic and non-GMO ingredients. "Ingredient transparency is a founding principle of our company. Our core belief is that food should be both pleasurable and critical to good health."

"We believe that Uprise is among those at the forefront of raising awareness of the often-perilous farm-to-table journey of cashews," Taylor said. "We've been using fair trade cashews since 2017."

Uprise joined Fairtrade International to play a part in helping to secure a better deal for 1.6 million farmers and workers globally. The Fairtrade Mark helps consumers identify products that align with their values and is the most widely recognized ethical label globally.

"Cashews are in the poison ivy family and processing is often in unsafe conditions that can cause damage to workers' hands, eyes, and lungs," said Taylor. "Fair trade is about respect, every purchase we make is a vote with the wallet. Fair trade purchases show respect for the people who provided food for us, and respect for ourselves and who we are as individuals."

In the U.S., Fairtrade America partners with 100+ brands in certifying supply chains according to rigorous social, environmental, and economic standards. Globally, NOOCH IT! now joins 2,400 companies and a collection of more than 30,000 Fairtrade certified products sold in 130 countries.

In addition to Amazon, UPrise Foods has a retail presence in over 300 stores on the East Coast including Big Y and Roche Bros supermarket chains, as well as a number of independent grocery stores in the Midwest and West Coast.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nooch-it--americas-first-certified-fair-trade-vegan-cheese-301144222.html

SOURCE Uprise Foods

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 4’036.00
1.66 %
Sika 229.70
1.50 %
Lonza Grp 576.60
1.41 %
The Swatch Grp 217.80
1.35 %
Alcon 52.88
1.11 %
LafargeHolcim 41.94
-0.12 %
UBS Group 10.27
-0.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 347.30
-0.34 %
Geberit 543.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.16
-0.91 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:48
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc
09:45
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:08
SMI setzt Negativtrend fort
08:17
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Bevorzugte Anlageklasse / Versorger – Ein Sektor unter Strom
30.09.20
QE Link to Gold, Silver and Tech Stocks?
29.09.20
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:12
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
29.09.20
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB hat im ersten Semester Devisen im Gegenwert von 90 Milliarden erworben
Roche und Partner Regeneron erzielen mit Corona-Antikörper-Cocktail gute Daten - Aktie dennoch leichter
Erste Hinweise: Apple könnte das neue iPhone 12 schon im Oktober präsentieren
Relief-Aktie im Plus: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx schliessen Liefer- und Vertriebsvereinbarungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé baut Purina-Produktion in den USA weiter aus
Bayer-Aktie sackt ab: Bayer will zusätzlich sparen - Milliardenabschreibung im Agrarbereich erwartet
US-Indizes klettern zum Handelsende hoch -- SMI und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Direktplatzierung an der NYSE geglückt: Palantir-Aktie vollzieht den Start an der Börse
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis legt neue Daten zur Wirksamkeit von Gentherapie Zolgensma vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Technisches Problem: Kein Handel in Japan - China in Feiertagspause
Die US-Börsen legen am Donnerstag zu. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich, der deutsche Markt bewegte sich derweil leichter. Von den Börsen in Fernost kamen am Donnerstag kaum Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB