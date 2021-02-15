SMI 10’937 0.5%  SPI 13’647 0.5%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’109 0.4%  Euro 1.0799 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’734 1.0%  Gold 1’819 -0.2%  Bitcoin 43’387 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8902 -0.1%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
15.02.2021 21:05:00

Nonna Shikh, Esq. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonna Shikh, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Prominent Attorney in the field of Law for her outstanding contributions at The Law Firm of Nonna Shikh

Proudly serving clients in New York City's five boroughs and surrounding counties, The Law Firm of Nonna Shikh is committed to providing its clients with personal attention and care since 1997. The firm understands how important each case is to their client, committed to making sure their client's interests are properly represented and rights are protected. Specializing in personal injury law, Ms. Shikh's firm has been able to achieve substantial recoveries for injuries related to automobile accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, slip/trip and falls, construction accidents, nursing home negligence, Police brutality cases, and accidental death.

Nonna Shikh, Esq. is the founder of the Law Firm of Nonna Shikh, PC., and has been admitted to practice law since 1996. Prior to establishing her own practice, she began her career serving as Kings County Assistant District Attorney. She has gained valuable experience as an accomplished litigator with significant trial experience. At her practice, she is committed to demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity, all while obtaining the largest possible compensation permitted by law for her injured clients.

An academic, Ms. Shikh received her Bachelor of Science degree from New York University and later obtained her Juris Doctor degree from Tulane Law School. Since then, she has remained at the forefront of her field by maintaining notable memberships with the American Trial Lawyers Association, American Bar Association, and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association.
 

In her free time, Ms. Shikh enjoys travel and donating her time and resources to Tikvah a local Jewish Orphanage.

Nonna Shikh dedicates her success to her mother Lilly.   

To learn more, please visit http://shikhlaw.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nonna-shikh-esq-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301228366.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.69
2.92 %
UBS Group 13.95
1.82 %
LafargeHolcim 50.84
1.78 %
Swiss Life Hldg 441.90
1.28 %
Swiss Re 84.96
1.26 %
Alcon 66.64
0.21 %
Nestle 100.86
0.14 %
Roche Hldg G 313.20
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 609.00
-0.16 %
Givaudan 3’626.00
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:41
Frühlingsgefühle im tiefsten Winter
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
09:04
SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
12.02.21
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plant Tesla eine milliardenschwere Absicherung? Kriegskasse könnte Wachstumsaussichten langfristig sichern
UBS-Aktie in Grün: UBS ernennt Robert Karofsky zum alleinigen Präsidenten der Investment Bank
Analyst: GameStop war ein "idiotischer Short" - zweifelt Fähigkeiten der Hedgefonds an
Vivendi-Aktie +20%: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verkauft chinesisches F&E-Tochterunternehmen an US-Konzern PHT
Novartis will weiter nur ergänzend zukaufen - Aktie fester
Sammelstiftung Vita erzielt 2020 Anlagerendite von 5,5 Prozent - Zurich-Aktie fester
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin springt auf neue Höhen - Kleinanleger wagen dennoch den Einstieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- US-Handel ruht -- Nikkei klettert letztlich kräftig - China im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart mit positiver Tendenz. Der DAX wies grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ruht der Handel zum Wochenbeginn feiertagsbedingt. Am Montag ging es in Japan aufwärts, während die Börsen in China geschlossen blieben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit