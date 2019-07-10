Non-Surgical Vaginal Rejuvenation Now Available at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology

DETROIT, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence is excited to offer laser vaginal rejuvenation. Laser vaginal rejuvenation gives women a less painful and effective solution for many feminine health conditions such as



painful sex

vaginal dryness and burning

vaginal atrophy

vaginal skin changes from menopause

urinary urgency

vaginal pH imbalances

recurrent vaginal infections

vaginal and vulvar itching

lichen sclerosus

"Until recently, the only options for correcting any of these feminine problems has been vaginal estrogen or vaginal surgery. Now, we can offer women a non-surgical, in-office treatment for vaginal rejuvenation. This method is less painful and requires very limited downtime." Dr. Jonathan Zaidan MD

The laser is a precise CO2 laser that releases energy along the vaginal walls to stimulate the regrowth of skin cells, blood vessels, and lubrication glands. It also stimulates the production of collagen and elastin. The new blood vessels bring more oxygen and nutrients to the skin to restore moisture and elasticity and normalize vaginal pH. This results in vaginal rejuvenation. Three sessions are generally recommended for best results.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Women's Excellence, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. To better serve new and existing patients, Women's Excellence now offers real-time customer service through a new live chat feature on their website at https://www.womensexcellence.com/contact/. The online live chat feature is available every Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5pm. Website visitors will be able to chat with a dedicated patient support specialist to schedule appointments, learn more about the services that Women's Excellence offers, and have their questions answered in a HIPPA secured environment. Users requesting a diagnosis or a treatment prescription through the live chat will be scheduled an appointment in the office and directed to a medical professional.

In addition to the live chat service, users can still submit appointment request forms online or call the office directly at (248) 693-0543.

Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state-of-the-art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Lake Orion, Clarkston, Rochester, and West Bloomfield. Coming soon, Women's Excellence will open locations in Royal Oak and Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.

SOURCE Women's Excellence