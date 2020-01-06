06.01.2020 22:10:00

Non-opioid Pain Treatment: Global Markets to 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management.The geographical scope of this study is global.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343383/?utm_source=PRN



This study addresses acute versus chronic pain, treatments and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.

The report identifies five general product segments for Non-opioid treatment of pain -
- Medical cannabis treatments.
- Capsaicin-derived treatments.
- Menthol-containing treatments.
- Omega 3 fatty acid-containing treatments.
- Botulinum toxins.

Within the segment several sub-segments are discussed as they pertain to each product segment; diseases or disorders are the basis for these sub-segments, including -
- Arthritis.
- Cancer–brain, breast, colorectal, leukemia/lymphoma, melanoma, prostate, others.
- Dental.
- Epilepsy.
- Fibromyalgia.
- Migraine.
- Multiple sclerosis.
- Surgical.

A regional analysis of these product segments is also provided, including the specific countries listed below and including countries not listed as a "rest of the world" market.
- Argentina.
- Australia/New Zealand.
- Brazil.
- Canada.
- China.
- France.
- Germany.
- Italy.
- Japan.
- Mexico.
- Russia.
- Spain.
- United Kingdom.
- United States.

Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, current market value and forecasts.

Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that are considered "conventional" in professional treatment guidelines that are due to either controversial issues such as those with medical cannabis or those that are not commonly prescribed or recommended due to a lack of clinical data, education or other factors.

Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 19 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for Non-opioid pain treatments
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Description of products included in this market, and a detailed analysis of the markets and market opportunities
- Information on significant products categories, issues and trends, market influences, regulatory issues and other information affecting the pain management industry
- Briefing about major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Comprehensive profiles of major vendors in the market, including Allergan PLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., Panag Pharma Inc., and Tilray

Summary
The global non-opioid pain treatment market, which focuses on alternative non-opioid treatments, reached a total market value of nearly REDACTED billion in 2018. The market is divided into five generalsegments for this report, including medical cannabis, capsaicin-derived treatments, menthol-containing treatments, omega-3 fatty acid-containing and botulinum toxins. Various findings specific to each segment are discussed below -

Medical cannabis
- Largest alternative non-opioid market segment, accounting for a REDACTED market share.
- The United States is the largest market for medical cannabis, accounting for REDACTED of global sales.
- The street cost of cannabis is the highest in Japan (it is illegal for all uses in Japan).

Medical cannabis is most often used to control pain in orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.Arthritis and fibromyalgia are the most common individual indications.

About REDACTED of sales are for this group o f indications.
- Increasing use in neuropathic pain has shown effectiveness.
- Growing number of medical cannabis clinical trial listings.

Capsaicin-derived treatments
- Smallest market segment, accounting for just 2% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market.

Menthol-containing treatments
- Second-largest alternative non-opioid market segment, accounting forREDACTED marke t share.
- Menthol-containing treatments have been shown to be effective in treating neuropathies.
- Increasing rate of diabetes and other conditions with high prevalence of neuropathies will fuel growth.
- Major market segment in Latin American pain treatment markets.

Omega-3 fatty acid-containing
- Accounts for 8% of the global non-opioid pain treatment market.
- Aging populations will be a strong driver for growth.
- Increasing orthopedic conditions and injuries will support growth.
- Major segment in Asia-Pacific pain treatment markets, accounting for REDACTED to REDACTED of non-opioid pain treatment sales in develo ped countries.

Botulinum toxins
- Accounts for REDACTED of the global non-opioid pain treatment m arket.
- Botox is the leading product in the segment and is marketed by Allergan.
- The U.S. market is the largest market due to the availability and reimbursement of Botox.
- Global push for education in alternative migraine treatments and awareness.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343383/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-opioid-pain-treatment-global-markets-to-2024-300981730.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:47
Börsenhausse mit Stolpersteinen
13:30
Eskalation im Mittleren Osten führt zu kräftig steigenden Ölpreisen
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
Grüne fordern 25 Euro Pfand auf Handys - Magazin
Wall-Street-Experte mit düsterer Prognose: "Dieser Markt wird einbrechen"
Brexit im Fokus: Amazon will angeblich in Irland bauen
Ripple launcht Musik-Portal um Überleben zu sichern
Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schließt leicht im Minus -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
Die geopolitischen Spannungen wirken sich am Schweizer Aktienmarkt lediglich leicht negativ auf die Stimmung der Investoren aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;