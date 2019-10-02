+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 02:32:00

Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of individuals that used Roundup and suffered from NHL

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting individuals that have used the weed killer Roundup and have suffered from Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma that they may be entitled to financial compensation. Kyros Law is signing numerous Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma sufferers that have used Roundup to file legal claims against Monsanto, the maker of Roundup.

Those that have Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have used Roundup are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our Roundup Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma Lawsuit page or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

There have been numerous lawsuits filed alleging Roundup may have caused consumers to suffer from Non Hodkin's Lymphoma. A California couple was recently awarded $2.055 billion in one of these Roundup lawsuits after a jury reached a verdict that supported the couple's claims that their cancer was caused by the use of Roundup weed killer. In an earlier Roundup Lawsuit, a jury awarded $289 million in punitive damages to the victim. Both of these cases are still working their way through the courts, with the defendants vowing to appeal.

Kyros Law Offices urges those that have suffered from Non Hodkin's Lymphoma and have used Roundup to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our Roundup Lawsuit page or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to find out if you have a case.

Receive alerts about potential class action lawsuits that may affect you by visiting the Class Action Lawsuit Center website.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions. Our lawyers have been responsible for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for our clients throughout the United States, Africa, Asia and Europe. Visit our website to learn more about our firm.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-hodgkins-lymphoma-alert-kyros-law-is-filing-legal-claims-on-behalf-of-individuals-that-used-roundup-and-suffered-from-nhl-300929274.html

SOURCE Kyros Law

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

01.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
01.10.19
Gold fällt auf 2-Monatstief
01.10.19
SMI - Das Rekordhoch ist zum Greifen nah
30.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?
Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
SMI beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX letztendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
September 2019: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag deutlich schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel am Nachmittag kräftig zurück. Die Wall Street verlor nach schwachen US-Daten deutlich. Japans Börse zeigte sich am Dienstag freundlich, während an den Börsen in Hongkong und China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB