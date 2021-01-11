Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to hit $29 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-alcoholic beer market revenue is anticipated to cross USD 29 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing trend of consumers reducing their alcohol intake primarily owing to the adoption of healthy lifestyles should contribute to market growth.

Global non-alcoholic beer industry should witness a consumption of over 3 billion liters by 2026. Increasing prevalence of digestive disorders along with a rapid increase in alcohol allergy and weak immune system cases is creating a niche market for alcohol-free products. Manufacturers are developing novel techniques to boost the product portfolio and provide high-quality solutions which is likely to boost market share. The significant prevalence of Muslim population in Indonesia, Pakistan and India has resulted in a growing aversion to the consumption of alcohol which is forbidden in Islam.

The major estimates of Non-Alcoholic Beer market report are as follows:

Global Enzyme-based Non-Alcoholic Beer demand should register significant growth owing to the vital role of enzymes in ensuring beverage quality, safety and reduces alcohol generation.

Dealcoholization technology segment surpassed USD 14.5 billion in 2019 owing to its effectiveness in reducing the alcohol content of beer below 0.05% ABV.

Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer industry is likely to register over 7% CAGR between 2020 and 2026.

The major manufacturers in the market include Carlsberg Breweries, AB InBev, Heineken, Coors Brewing Company, Suntory Holdings and Kirin Company.

Major manufacturers are adopting strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and new product development to achieve market leadership, expand product portfolio and production capacity.

Non-Alcoholic Beer demand from restaurants sales channel surpassed USD 4 billion in 2019.

Hop-based non-alcoholic beer market should register a CAGR of over 7.5% through 2026. Hops offers various benefits in beer production such as prolonged shelf life, hoppy flavor, aroma, bitterness and retention of foam which is a key parameter for desirable flavor. In addition, they are widely used for normalizing sleep disorders and irritability issues. These products help balances the sweetness of malt and are versatile ingredients which have the potential to impart various flavors such as floral, earthy, fruity, and piney flavors. Hops offers excellent antimicrobial properties which impart microbiological stability thereby reducing the possibility of contamination.

North America non-alcoholic beer market is predicted to surpass USD 6.4 billion by 2026. Bars and restaurants have increasingly incorporated low alcohol beverages for making numerous cocktails and mocktails owing to their application as an appetizer. Surging restaurant and bar openings in the region owing to the shifting consumer tastes and food habits will have an impetus for the industry growth. Non-alcoholic beer is less impacted by the non-excise tax, as compared to alcoholic beer which should lead to a fall in prices thus boosting market statistics.

