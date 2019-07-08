Nominations Open for Pilot Flying J's Annual Road Warrior Contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J's annual Road Warrior program returns today and is accepting nominations to recognize professional drivers in the U.S. who demonstrate superior efforts in the trucking industry. Anyone can nominate a professional driver at RoadWarrior.PilotFlyingJ.com from July 8-21, 2019, for the chance to be named the 2019 grand prize Road Warrior winner and receive a $10,000 prize.

Through hard work and dedication, more than 3.8 million professional drivers deliver goods each day to the country's smallest towns and biggest cities, making sure all are safe along the way. The sixth annual Road Warrior program will honor these unsung "heroes on the road," who show dedication to the industry and go above and beyond in their profession, by accepting online story submissions for a chance to win big cash prizes. Last year, the Road Warrior program received nearly 1,000 nominations.

"Each year, we are excited to celebrate professional drivers and show appreciation for their tireless work and commitment to delivering the goods that make daily life possible," said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. "The Road Warrior program is our way of thanking and recognizing the many exceptional drivers that are critical to the industry and our economy. We look forward to reading the inspiring stories that are shared with this year's nominations."

In August, Pilot Flying J will invite its social media community to vote amongst the top three finalists to determine the grand prize winner. The 2019 grand prize Road Warrior winner will receive $10,000. Second and third place finalists will receive $5,000 and $2,500, respectively. Winners will be announced during Driver Appreciation Week in September. Nominators of the grand, second and third place winners will also receive a $500 prize.

Victoria Andrade, a UPS driver and full-time mom, was named the 2018 grand prize Road Warrior winner. Andrade was recognized by Pilot Flying J for her dedication to the industry and her family. She began working at UPS as a part-time car washer to help support her eight siblings and pay for her college education. Andrade graduated with her degree and remained with UPS, working her way up to be the first female in South Texas to become a feeder driver for UPS.

"I was beyond words to receive such recognition for my daily efforts. As a single mom and UPS employee, I am honored," said Andrade. "To my peers on the road, I say, 'Stay focused, be aware of your surroundings and take pride in your daily work.'"

Entering the Road Warrior contest is fast, free and easy. To nominate a professional driver, learn more about the Road Warrior program, view complete contest rules, read about previous winners and follow inspirational submissions, visit RoadWarrior.PilotFlyingJ.com. To join the Road Warrior conversation, follow #RoadWarrior.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, roadside assistance available at over 135 locations nationwide and growing as part of its Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit https://pilotflyingj.com/ for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nominations-open-for-pilot-flying-js-annual-road-warrior-contest-300880869.html

SOURCE Pilot Flying J