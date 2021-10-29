Nomination Committee appointed for the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT).

Stockholm, October 29, 2021. The Chairman of IBT has established a Nomination Committee for the AGM, which is planned to be held on May 4, 2022. The Nomination Committee is composed, according to descion by the AGM of 2021, of members appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights, wich all have accepted the invitation to join the committee.



The following members were the largest shareholders in terms of voting rights according to the shareholders register as of June 30, 2021, and they have appointed the following members:

Annwall & Rothschild Investments AB: Per-Erik Andersson

Six Sis AG: Sebastian Jahreskog

Fjärde AP-fonden: Jannis Kitsakis

The chairman of the Nomination Committee is Per-Erik Andersson since he is appointed by the largest shareholder, in terms of voting rights, in IBT.

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approx. 27% of the total number of shares and 44% of the votes in the company. All representatives except Peter Rothschild are independent in relation to the company and its executive management.

The Committee's assignment is to present proposals to the AGM regarding; election of the Chairman of the AGM, election of Chairman and other members of the Board, election of Auditors as well as remuneration to the Board´s members and auditor fees.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by email to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee: pea@pealaw.se

or by phone +46 (0)70 537 98 92.

For further information, please contact:

Marie-Louise Alamaa, CFO

Tel. +46 (0) 70 861 88 42

Email: marie-louise.alamaa@ibtherapeutics.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.15 CET on October 29, 2021.

About Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (IBT) is a public company domiciled in Stockholm. The company’s Class B shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid-cap (IBT B).

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) (IBT) is a pharmaceutical company with a product in clinical phase III with a vision to develop drugs influencing the infant microbiome, and thereby prevent or treat rare diseases affecting infants.

IBT is currently developing the drug candidate IBP-9414. The ambition for IBP-9414 is to become the world’s first approved probiotical drug with the goal to prevent life threatening diseases in premature infants including NEC and sepsis by promoting healthy stomach-and bowel development in premature infants. IBP-9414 contains the active compound Lactobacillus reuteri, which is a human bacterial strain naturally present in breast milk. The product portfolio also includes another project, IBP-1016, for the treatment of gastroschisis, a severe and rare disease affecting infants. By developing these drugs, IBT has the potential to fulfill unmet needs for diseases where there are currently no prevention or treatment therapies available.

