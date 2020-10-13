Nomad Royalty Company Announces 2020 Third Quarter Gold and Silver Deliveries

Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce its preliminary gold and silver deliveries from its royalty, stream and gold loan interests:


Metal deliveries - attributable to Nomad

Ounces

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD 2020

Gold - Premier Gold Prepay Loan

2,450

2,450

900

5,800

Gold - Royalty and Stream Interests(1)

1,677

1,686

2,200

5,563

Silver - Stream Interests

43,963

56,254

52,616

152,833






Gold equivalent ounces(2)

4,597

4,655

3,769

13,021

Preliminary metal sales:


Metal sales - attributable to Nomad

Ounces

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD 2020

Gold - Premier Gold Prepay Loan

2,450

2,450

900

5,800

Gold - Royalty and Stream Interests (1)

1,677

1,521

2,365

5,563

Silver - Stream Interests

127,946

56,254

52,616

236,816






Gold equivalent ounces (2)

5,493

4,491

3,933

13,917

The Company realized preliminary revenues of $7.6 million during the three-month period ended September 30, 2020 resulting from 3,933 gold equivalent ounces(2) sold.

As per the vend-in transactions closed on May 27, 2020, Nomad was entitled to payments made in respect of the acquired assets since January 1, 2020. As such, the preliminary gold and silver deliveries and sales above for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 include payment received on the closing of the vend-in transactions.

Notes:



(1)

Preliminary metal sales and deliveries for gold include 409 ounces earned from the RDM NSR Royalty (cash settled).





(2)

The Company's royalty and stream revenues are converted to gold equivalent ounces by dividing the gold royalty and stream revenues for a specific period by the average realized gold price per ounce for the same respective period. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements are converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. The gold equivalent ounces attributable to Nomad include the revenues, net of cost of sales from the Bonikro gold stream from January 1 to May 27, 2020, reflected in the consolidated statement of cash flows, investing activities as Cash acquired for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2020.

ABOUT NOMAD
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 12 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 6 are on currently producing mines. Nomad plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional producing and near-term producing gold & silver streams and royalties. For more information please visit: www.nomadroyalty.com.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.
500-1275 ave. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Montréal (Québec) H3B 0G4
nomadroyalty.com

