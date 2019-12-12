Nokia wins Deutsche Bahn tender to deliver and test the world’s first 5G-based network for automated rail operation

Press Release



The solution is one of the world’s first standalone 5G networks used for automated rail operation.

The project constitutes an essential milestone in the development of the 5G-based Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) standard — the successor to the current GSM-R standard

12 December 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has won a tender to test and deliver the world’s first standalone (SA) 5G system for automated rail operation in Hamburg, Germany. The project is part of Deutsche Bahn’s highly automated S-Bahn operation project. The proof-of-concept will test whether 5G technology is mature enough to be used as the connectivity layer for future, digitalized rail operations. The project constitutes an early and important step in the development of the Future Railway Mobile Communications System (FRMCS) standard, based on 5G, and sets the stage for the digital transformation of railway operations.

Nokia is a leader in this market with extensive experience in providing GSM-R systems to rail operators in 22 countries, covering 109,000 km of track. Overall, Nokia has provided networking, cybersecurity, IoT and analytics solutions to 110+ operators for both mainline and metro rail. This project to deliver the first 5G SA solution for rail operation, further emphasizes Nokia’s leadership position.

By 2021, as part of the project "Digitale S-Bahn Hamburg”, highly automated trains (with train drivers on board who keep safety responsibility) are expected to operate on a 23-kilometer section of the S-Bahn Line 21, starting at Berliner Tor, one of the main transport hubs in Hamburg. Part of the demonstration will include fully driverless shunting of empty trains in an area near Bergedorf station, based on the transmission of train control information over the Nokia 5G mobile network.

The Nokia 5G solution is based on 3GPP standards for 5G mobile networks, allowing highly or fully automated trains to exchange relevant data with trackside equipment by 5G radio. This will have positive effects on cross-border operation, capacity of rail infrastructure, punctuality of trains and also on customer experience.

Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise and Chief Strategy Officer, said: "We are very pleased to be Deutsche Bahn’s partner, bringing digital technology to the forefront of the Hamburg S-Bahn network and rail system. Together, we have worked to research, develop and deliver the world’s first 5G-based communication system for automated rail operation, an important milestone towards the Future Rail Mobile Communicatoin Sytem and a major step in making Industry 4.0 a reality.”

