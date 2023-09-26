Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'963 -0.5%  SPI 14'349 -0.7%  Dow 33'706 -0.9%  DAX 15'256 -1.0%  Euro 0.9667 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'127 -1.0%  Gold 1'903 -0.7%  Bitcoin 23'914 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9144 0.3%  Öl 94.1 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Swatch1225515NVIDIA994529Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
IEA-Chef mit Blick auf Öl, Gas und Kohle: Das fossile Zeitalter steuert auf historischen Wendepunkt zu
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 in Rot
S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 mittags in Rot
Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite sackt am Mittag ab
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2023 18:20:01

Nokia to bring semiconductor expertise to CHIPS and Science Act funded innovation hub

Nokia
3.44 CHF -2.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Nokia to bring semiconductor expertise to CHIPS and Science Act funded innovation hub

  • Nokia will join a new innovation hub that seeks to expand U.S. global leadership in microelectronics technical development.
  • The program will help reduce U.S. reliance on foreign microelectronics and safeguard supply chain risks, while ensuring access to cutting edge semiconductors for the Department of Defense.

26 September 2023
Murray Hill, New JerseyNokia today announced that it is part of the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) Hub, a regional innovation hub led by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech). The NEMC Hub was recently awarded funding to advance the microelectronics needs of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) from the "Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act." The funding award will establish a total of eight Microelectronics Commons regional innovation hubs and Core Facilities distributed across the United States, including NEMC, each focused on multiple technology areas and supported by a network of commercial innovators acting on a shared mission: to expand U.S. global leadership in microelectronics.
                
The DoD recently announced $238 million in funding that established the regional innovation hubs. This is the largest award to date under President Biden's CHIPS and Science Act. It will help make the American supply chain more resilient, safeguard the nation from supply chain risks and support national security and access to key technologies to keep America at the forefront of innovation and technological development.

With $2 billion in funding for Fiscal Years 2023 through 2027, the Microelectronics Commons program aims to bridge the gap between R&D and chip production by leveraging the Hubs to accelerate domestic hardware prototyping and "lab-to-fab" transition of semiconductor technologies. This will help mitigate supply chain risks, ultimately expediting access to the most cutting-edge semiconductor electronics and photonics and creating a direct pathway to reduce America’s reliance on foreign microelectronics.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, said: "Nokia is excited to be a key part of the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub and apply our extensive experience in R&D to help accelerate U.S. semiconductor production. We are committed to ensuring U.S. scientific and industrial powerhouses have access to cutting-edge semiconductors and can deliver what is needed to secure future semiconductor needs while mitigating any future supply chain challenges.”

Carolyn Kirk, Executive Director of the MassTech Collaborative, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the trust and collaboration of our coalition members and the Department of Defense to establish and launch the NEMC Hub for the northeast and for the nation. Our selection demonstrates the power of partnerships and illustrates the immense talent that has come together to earn this designation.” 

Building on Nokia’s recent announcements as the first telecom company to manufacture fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in the U.S. for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the first technology Buy America compliant vendor, Nokia is taking another important step with the NEMC collaboration to further contribute to U.S. technology leadership, economic growth, and job creation.

Resources and additional information
Press release: Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks Announces $238M CHIPS and Science Act Award | U.S. Department of Defense
Press release: Nokia first to announce manufacturing of broadband network electronics products for BEAD program in U.S. | Nokia
Press release: Nokia expands manufacturing in U.S. to fiber broadband optical modules for Department of Commerce BEAD program | Nokia
Press release: Nokia on track to be first technology Buy America compliant vendor | Nokia
Webpage: Northeast Microelectronics Coalition (NEMC) | MassTech
Webpage: Microelectronics Commons

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.07.23 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.23 Nokia Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
21.07.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.07.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:18 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
15:15 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
14:02 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
09:48 SMI schlägt sich wacker
09:39 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen setzen Höhenflug fort
07:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'431.49 18.91 3YSSMU
Short 11'657.43 13.71 GXSSMU
Short 12'084.49 8.85 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.29 26.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'514.44 19.25 A7SSMU
Long 10'291.91 13.89 A9SSMU
Long 9'827.23 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NEL ASA am Vormittag tief südwärts
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit