Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
11.12.2024 12:00:00

Nokia launches the 5G Banshee Flex Radio: a revolutionary mobile broadband edge network for modern battlefield communications

Nokia
3.89 CHF 2.69%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Press Release

Nokia launches the 5G Banshee Flex Radio: a revolutionary mobile broadband edge network for modern battlefield communications

11th December 2024
Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the release of the Nokia 5G Banshee Flex Radio, a revolutionary mobile broadband edge network designed to meet the complex communication demands of modern warfare. As part of Nokia’s Tactical Solutions portfolio, this innovative 5G/LTE technology delivers secure, reliable, and agile battlefield communications, enabling scalable technological capabilities and enhancing performance while seamlessly complementing existing communication systems.

The Nokia Banshee Flex Radio is designed to empower warfighters with flexible communication solutions, providing secure, private 5G/LTE band agile networking tailored to the tactical needs of teams operating in the field. The complete 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) network in a box, offers warfighters with advanced edge compute capabilities, mesh networking, band flexibility, operational security, and deployment simplicity.  

"The Nokia Banshee Flex Radio is a breakthrough in tactical communication solutions, providing Defense agencies with secure, resilient, and flexible networks that are essential in today’s fast-evolving battlefield,” said Giuseppe Targia, head of Microwave & Space and Defense at Nokia. "By integrating cutting-edge commercial technologies, we are delivering a new level of performance and enhanced capabilities to the warfighter tactical edge.”

Dave Peterson, Chief Executive Officer and founder at Fenix Group, Inc., added, "The Nokia Banshee Flex Radio offers the operational flexibility and security that modern warfighters demand. It is an essential tool for teams who need to maintain reliable communication, even in the most challenging environments.”

The Banshee Flex Radio expands Nokia’s already robust tactical lineup that includes the Banshee 4G Tactical Radio, Banshee 4G Mobile Radio and more.

Resources
Webpage: Nokia Defense technology and communications
Webpage: Nokia Federal Solutions
Webpage: Banshee Flex Radio
Webpage: 5G tactical private wireless

About Nokia 
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. 

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.  

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia, Corporate Communications
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

 
 


